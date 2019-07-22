FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Looking for a positive vibe after a disappointing season, the Atlanta Falcons instead faced scrutiny Monday over a coaching decision that would normally attract scant attention.

The Falcons announced former Maryland coach DJ Durkin will serve as a guest coach during training camp – the first official coaching job for Durkin since he was fired by the Terrapins last season amid allegations that a toxic culture within his program led to the death of 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair.

Durkin will only be with the Falcons for about 10 days, but Coach Dan Quinn faced immediate questions about his decision. He defended the hiring and said he expects Durkin to provide valuable insight to a defense that endured a rash of injuries in 2018, contributing greatly to the first losing record (7-9) in Quinn’s first four seasons in Atlanta.

“I would hope people would understand and know me well enough that nothing’s more important than team,” Quinn said. “The fact that I know this coach firsthand, and I know what his character is, and then the due diligence that goes with that, I would certainly hope that anybody covering the team or the fan base would know that I always have the team’s best interests in mind and would never put anybody into a space that would be otherwise.”

SEAHAWKS: Defensive lineman Jarran Reed was suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

The suspension stems from an incident in April 2017. He was being investigated for assaulting a woman. Reed was not charged.

LIONS: Detroit placed defensive end Trey Flowers and linebacker Steve Longa on the physically unable to perform list.

BILLS: The placed running back Frank Gore on the non-football injury list with what is considered a minor injury, a source says.

TITANS: Tennessee placed Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Caseyon on the PUP list.

JETS: The team signed former Texans tight end Ryan Griffin and placed safeties Marcus Maye and Brandon Bryant on the PUP list.

