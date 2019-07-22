SWIMMING

Katie Ledecky withdrew from the 200-meter freestyle preliminaries and the 1,500 free final Tuesday at the world swimming championships in South Korea because of illness.

Her coach, Greg Meehan, said doctors were assessing Ledecky, but had no official diagnosis.

“She woke up this morning and she’s not feeling well at all,” he said. “I’m hopeful that we see her racing again this week.”

The eight-day meet ends Sunday.

Shortly after Meehan spoke to reporters came word that Ledecky was out of the evening’s 1,500 free final.

Ledecky was the fastest qualifier for the grueling event in 15 minutes, 48.90 seconds – 2.68 seconds faster than the next quickest swimmer. But she hasn’t been in the pool since Monday’s prelims.

U.S. national team managing director Lindsay Mintenko said Ledecky hasn’t been feeling well since she arrived in Gwangju on July 17.

• British swimmer Adam Peaty became the first man to win a third 100-meter breaststroke title at the world championships, claiming the title in 57.14 seconds Monday night.

Katinka Hosszu of Hungary won a record fourth title in the women’s 200 individual medley.

Canada’s Margaret MacNeil, a 19-year-old competing in her biggest international meet so far, upset Sarah Sjostrom in the women’s 100 breast, an event the Swede had won four times.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: The Portland Sea Dogs’ scheduled home game against the Hartford Yard Goats was rained out Monday.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets for Tuesday’s game are good for both seven-inning games.

Tickets for Monday’s game may be exchanged for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining Sea Dogs home game, subject to availability.

• Jordan Weems joined the Sea Dogs from the Pawtucket Red Sox on Monday.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Calgary Flames have a tentative agreement for a new arena to replace the 36-year-old Saddledome.

The city, the Flames and the Calgary Stampede have agreed in principle to terms. The Stampede, a rodeo exhibition, owns the land.

The deal was to be presented to the City Council on Monday and then put to a vote. Calgary citizens would then have a week to voice their opinion before a council vote next week to ratify the deal.

The cost of the event center is $550 million to $600 million. It is to have a seating capacity of about 20,000 for sports.

• The Pittsburgh Penguins and forward Zach Aston-Reese avoided arbitration, agreeing to a two-year deal worth $1 million annually. The sides came together minutes before heading to arbitration.

The 24-year-old Aston-Reese posted career highs of eight goals and nine assists despite being limited to 43 games because of a hand injury.

SOCCER

RONALDO ALLEGATIONS: Cristiano Ronaldo won’t face criminal charges after a woman accused the soccer star of raping her in his suite at a Las Vegas resort more than 10 years ago, the city’s top prosecutor said.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he reviewed a new police investigation and determined that Kathryn Mayorga’s claim can’t be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC: Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is denying allegations that he assaulted a waitress in a New Mexico strip club.

A representative for Jones, said in a statement that he is confident he will be cleared of the “baseless claim.”

Jones is accused of placing the waitress in a chokehold and slapping her genitals during an April visit.

Share