PORTLAND — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is bringing its national Educating America Tour to the city on Aug. 6. The free Alzheimer’s and caregiver educational conference will be held at the Portland Regency Hotel on Milk Street from 9 a.m-12:30 p.m.

The conference, according to the foundation, “is designed to connect people with information about Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, and dementia caregiving.” Participants “will have the opportunity to interact with Alzheimer’s experts, ask questions, network, and obtain a free memory screening.”

Dr. Paula Grammas will provide an overview of the disease and an update on research and clinical trials. Kathleen Kienitz, an elder law attorney in Lewiston, will provide information on long-term care and planning. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who chairs the Senate Special Committee on Aging, will update attendees on federal policy and legislation related to Alzheimer’s.

For more information or to register, visit www.alzfdn.org.

