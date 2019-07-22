7/14 at 12:44 a.m. Mohamed H. Noh, 24, of Sanford, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Matthew Burnell on charges of failure to stop for a police officer and operating while under the influence.

7/14 at 2:31 a.m. Raymond L. Gagnon, 59, of Portland, was arrested on Canco Road by Officer Samuel Coyne on a charge of operating with an expired license more than 90 days.

7/14 at 2:42 a.m. William Holmes, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer Kevin Nielsen on charges of aggravated assault, assault, criminal mischief and obstructing report of a crime or injury.

7/14 at 7:53 a.m. Brian K. Elliott, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Robert Martin on a charge of public drinking.

7/14 at 7:53 a.m. John T. Quinn, 59, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Robert Martin on a charge of public drinking.

7/14 at 11:22 a.m. Gregory Mcleod, 47, of address unlisted, was arrested on Federal Street by Officer Kevin Haley on an outstanding warrant.

7/14 at 1:49 p.m. Bailey A. Gamblin, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Benjamin Savage on two outstanding warrants.

7/14 at 4:27 p.m. Monroe Dorsey, 53, of Portland, was arrested at Wellesley Estates by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of criminal threatening.

7/14 at 7:07 p.m. Charles E. Blair, 58, address unlisted, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Cody Forbes on an outstanding warrant.

7/14 at 10:59 p.m. Ven Ten, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of public drinking.

7/14 at 11:23 p.m. Matthew G. Bishop, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jacob Gibbs on a charge of public drinking.

7/14 at 11:35 p.m. Robert H. Garrett, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on a charge of public drinking.

7/15 at 3:45 a.m. Joshua Woodbury, 40, address unlisted, was arrested on State Street by Officer Alexander Joyce on a charge of disorderly conduct.

7/15 at 5:21 a.m. Stephen M. Foley, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of disorderly conduct.

7/15 at 5:22 a.m. Jessica Connolly, 34, address unlisted, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jeffrey Drew on an outstanding warrant.

7/15 at 6:07 a.m. Michael S. Towne, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Justin Macaluso on charges of burglary (commercial), refusing to submit to arrest or detention and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/15 at 8:23 a.m. Adam G. Defio, 25, of Brunswick, was arrested on Fore River Parkway by Officer Heather Brake on a charge of operating after suspension.

7/15 at 12:29 p.m. Rodney A. Dixon, 50, of Kennebunk, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Matthew Burnell on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/15 at 3:07 p.m. Samuel M. Maclearn, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on an outstanding warrant.

7/15 at 5:37 p.m. Tyler Mark Giuliani, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Woodford Street by Officer Zachary Grass on an outstanding warrant and charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

7/15 at 5:37 p.m. Stephen Anthony Scala, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Woodford Street by Officer Zachary Grass on two outstanding warrants.

7/15 at 9:45 p.m. Rebecca L. Hassett, 26, address unlisted, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer Justin Fritz on charges of trafficking in prison contraband and two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

7/15 at 11:03 p.m. Kristian P. Jonsseon, 35, address unlisted, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Jacon Gibbs on a charge of public drinking.

7/16 at 12:03 a.m. Tiffanie Elizabeth Ethington, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Stevens Avenue by Officer Samuel Coyne on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating while under the influence.

7/16 at 12:04 a.m. Brian S. Berry, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Christopher Kelley on an outstanding warrant.

7/16 at 1:42 a.m. Cameron Cartier, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Burnham Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on an outstanding warrant.

7/16 at 12:40 p.m. Peter D. McGowan, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Hanover Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

7/16 at 3:14 p.m. Justin Monaco, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Benjamin Savage on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle and operating without a license.

7/16 at 4:50 p.m. Melissa J. Breznyak, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on an outstanding warrant.

7/16 at 4:50 p.m. Michael McNulty, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on an outstanding warrant.

7/16 at 5:50 p.m. Deann D. Higging, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Bayside Terrace by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/16 at 8 p.m. Mark Parker, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jesse Dana on a charge of assault.

7/16 at 10:14 p.m. Dale A. Eldridge, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Curran Huff on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

7/16 at 11:38 p.m. Kevin S. Fogg, 46, of South Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Justin Macaluso on charges of assault and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

7/16 at 11:42 p.m. Karen E. Mathieu, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Kendall Street by Officer Matthew Rider on a charge of assault.

7/17 at 10:27 a.m. Mark Thompson, 61, of South Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Joseph Bliss on an outstanding warrant.

7/17 at 1:54 p.m. Shawn M. Bragdon, 46, address unlisted, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer James Oliver on a charge of public drinking.

7/17 at 3:22 p.m. Dana A. Burnell, 38, of address unlisted, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Thien Doung on a charge of assault.

7/17 at 11:44 p.m. Jane Ellen Footer, 63, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Justin Macaluso on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

7/18 at 12:07 a.m. Ken Muco, 22, of Portland, was arrested at Munjoy South by Officer Curran Huff on a charge of assault.

7/18 at 1:15 a.m. Michael S. Vallee, 33, address unknown, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Morgan Maclean on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

7/18 at 9:34 a.m. Katelyn Marie Macdonald, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Pinewood Drive by Officer Roland Lachance on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/18 at 3:27 p.m. Nicholas W. Wentworth, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Presumpscot Street by Officer Marjory Clavet on charges of operating after suspension and suspended registration.

7/18 at 5:02 p.m. Daniel A. Seavey, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Eric Johnson on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

7/18 at 6:25 p.m. Damian J. Thomas, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on charges of operating after suspension, probation violation and violation of conditional release.

7/18 at 9:39 p.m. Herve Blaise Tuyisabe, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer William Buckley on an outstanding warrant.

7/19 at 1:41 a.m. Robert W. Hampton, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Ian Leitch on an outstanding warrant.

7/19 at 11:30 a.m. Shila-Rae L. Lefebvre, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer James Keddy on an outstanding warrant.

7/19 at 5:42 p.m. Sherry A. Peterson, 52, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/19 at 9:45 p.m. Dustin Emerton, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jacob Gibbs on a charge of public drinking.

7/19 at 11:20 p.m. Joshua M. Burton, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Matthew Burnell on a charge of robbery.

7/19 at 11:36 p.m. Rodney A. Dixon, 50, of Kennebunk, was arrested at Congress Square by Officer Morgan McLean on a charge of public drinking.

7/20 at 1 a.m. Allen G. Jenkins, 43, of address unlisted, was arrested on Belmont Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

7/20 at 8:01 a.m. Daniel P. Wescott, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Adam Pelletier on a charge of probation violation.

7/20 at 9:41 a.m. Kyle P. Macdonald, 38, of Falmouth, was arrested on Warren Avenue by Officer Roland Lachance on charges of operating after suspension and operating while under the influence.

7/20 at 5:12 p.m. Elizabeth A. Seeger, 52, of Portland, was arrested on Hemlock Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/21 at 2:52 a.m. George C. Cry, 47, address unlisted, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Joseph Jaynes on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

