PORTLAND — Through a partnership between Portland Downtown and the city’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities department, there are now 40 new self-watering flowerpots along Congress Street.

According to Portland Downtown, “the new self-watering planters have a water reservoir, which will reduce maintenance, and the lighter materials will enable the planters to be stored in the winter, making winter operations easier.”

The previous granite planters, which were more than 40 years old, are being used to direct traffic flow at the intersection of Vannah Avenue, Woodford Street and Clifton Street. The concrete planters block what was a slip lane along Barrows Park, making the intersection a four-way stop.

Friends of Woodford’s Corner, the Back Cove Neighborhood Association and the city hope redesigning traffic flow there will reduce traffic issues and accidents.

