Free dinner – Thursday, July 25, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, July 26, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeout available.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, July 27, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $8, $4; $20, family.

Casco Days supper – Saturday, July 27, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road (Route 121), Casco Village. Beans, hotdogs, chop suey, casseroles, salads and homemade pies. $8, $5; $21 max for families with young children.

Free community meal – Wednesday, July 31, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal and good fellowship sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.

Bean and casserole supper – Saturday, Aug. 3, American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Pies for dessert. $8, $4.

Nonprofit organizations can list public meals via email 10 days in advance to [email protected]

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: