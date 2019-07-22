ARRESTS

Nicholas A. Sargent, 31, of School Street in Limerick, on July 15 on a charge of OUI on Cumberland Street.

Tiffanie E. Ethington, 26, of Lawndale Avenue in Rotterdam, New York, on July 17 on a charge of OUI and violating condition of release on Larrabee Road.

Trayant Quame Mclean, 28, of Central Street, on July 18 on a warrant on Central Street.

Douglas S. Wade, 47, of Maple Street in Portland, on July 19 on a charge of fugitive from justice on William B. Clarke Drive.

Hsi Kuo Chou, 41, of Grand Avenue in Lafayette, Louisiana, on July 19 on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and falsifying physical evidence.

Quantia Moran, 22, of Brackett Street, on July 19 on a warrant on Brackett Street.

David Andre Francis, 35, of Central Street, on July 19 on a warrant on Central Street.

Shane Wildes, 26, listed as a transient, on July 20 on five counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, six counts of illegal taking or transfer with priors, burglary, stealing drugs, criminal mischief, falsifying physical evidence, refusal to submit to arrest or detention resulting in bodily injury, probation violation and a warrant on Anderson Avenue.

Bradley Steven Waterhouse, 23, of Portland, on July 20 on a charge of criminal trespass on Main Street.

Joshua Anthony Guglielmo, 21, on July 20 on a charge of domestic violence assault on Main Street.

Johnathan E. Thomas, 48, listed as a transient, on July 21 on a charge of arson, aggravated reckless conduct and aggravated criminal mischief on Main Street.

Rajay N. Stewart, 22, of West Pleasant Street, on July 21 on a charge of violating condition of release and operating while license is suspended or revoked on Main Street.

SUMMONS

Anthony P. Caravella, 22, of Richards Street, on July 17 on a charge of operating with a suspended registration on Spring Street.

Khaleid E. Butoto, 33, of Seavey Street, on July 17 on a warrant on Seavey Street.

Mysette Tshitupa Misenga, 39, of Seavey Street, on July 17 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license on Main Street.

Sinead C. Bayer, 42, of Saco Street, on July 18 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating condition of release on Central Street.

Ali M. Ali, 18, of Teri Circle, on July 21 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked on Brackett Street.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: