GORHAM – Wilbur faces one final hurdle in order to stay with his human family following a nod by the Planning Board last week.

Town councilors will consider adopting a zoning amendment to allow the mini-pig to stay in a residential area, a move that was recommended by the Planning Board at the July 18 meeting. The board’s proposed amendment would allow one neutered pig under 16 inches tall and/or weighing 100 pounds at maturity to be housed on any residential lot in town that is less than 40,000 square feet.

A public hearing and action could be on the Town Council’s agenda when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the municipal center, 75 South St.

In other business, Brian Plowman resigned from the Planning Board on July 17, citing his growing family and busy workload. Plowman was appointed by the Town Council in October 2018 to fill a vacancy. The Town Council’s Appointment’s Committee will be discussing Plowman’s replacement when they next meet, according to Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak, and the council will appoint someone to complete his term, which expires in November 2020.

The issue over the family pet arose last year when Wilbur got a neighbor’s goat after a resident complained to the town about the pig being at 19 Pleasant St. Cassidy St. Jernquist asked the Town Council in October to intervene so she could keep her porcine pet.

The Town Council forwarded the matter to the Planning Board for its recommendation and the board in January asked its Ordinance Committee to “kick it around.”

Planning Board action was set for July 15, but the board failed to reach a quorum and the matter was rescheduled to July 18. Planning Board members Michael Richman, Vincent Grassi, James Anderson and Scott Firmin voted in the affirmative, with Chairman George Fox and Molly Butler-Bailey absent from the meeting.

