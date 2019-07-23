NEW HIRES

Mats Agren, M.D. joined St. Mary’s Orthopedics in Auburn to serve patients in need of advanced spine care.

Agren is a spine surgeon and board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons and National Board of Medical Examiners.

Dave Johnson joined Perkins Thompson as an associate attorney in the firm’s business and real estate groups.

Johnson was previously associated with Bergen & Parkinson in Kennebunk. He currently serves as judge advocate with the Maine Air National Guard.

Andrew B. MacLean was named chief executive officer of the Maine Medical Association, effective Aug. 1.

MacLean has served in various roles in the MMA since 1999, including interim CEO since February. An attorney, he brings nearly 30 years of experience in health care law, policy and politics in Maine.

Kylie Bragdon joined Maine Ocean School as executive director.

Bragdon, of Winter Harbor, previously worked at KidsPeace in Ellsworth. She also serves as chair of the board of selectman in Winter Harbor. She recently completed her Ed.D at the University of New England.

PROMOTIONS

Andrea Nemitz was promoted to communications and marketing director at the Maine Community Foundation.

She joined the staff in 2013 after a 34-year journalism career at newspapers in Maine, Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin. She lives in Buxton with her husband, Bill Nemitz.

Albin, Randall & Bennett, CPAs in Portland announce several promotions.

Karla Brannen was promoted to senior tax manager.

Alyssa Hemingway was promoted to senior manager.

Matthew Marcoullier was promoted to manager.

Sarah Balaban-Garber, Matthew Brand and Benjamin Lipton, were promoted to senior accountants.

Nicholas Lagoditz and Dalton Meyers were promoted to tax senior accountants.

Jennifer Lemay and Brittany Seekins were promoted to assistant senior accountants.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The International Association of Maritime and Port Executives added two new members to its board of directors and one new member to the board of advisers.

Chris Green and Glen Lynch were elected to the board of directors.

Green is the owner and president of several businesses including Mechanical Services Inc., Maine Controls and Inlution.

Lynch is president and chief executive officer of the GAL Aerospace Group of Cos. based in Montreal.

Capt. Kevin Kiefer (USCG-Ret) was elected to the board of advisers.

Kiefer recently retired from the US Coast Guard after 30 years of service.

