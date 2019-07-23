Police have arrested two men sought in connection with an arson in Sanford earlier this month and they are being held at the York County Jail.

Johnathon Cox, 25, and 23-year-old Lonnie McMahon were each charged with arson, a Class A felony, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. They were being held Tuesday on $10,000 cash bail pending a video arraignment Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the men torched a building at 26 Montreal St. on the night of July 6. The fire destroyed the home and displaced several people.

McCausland was unable to provide details concerning their arrests, but jail intake workers said that McMahon was taken into custody Monday night by Berwick police. Cox was apprehended Tuesday night by Sanford police. Though both men are from the Sanford/Springvale area, they do not have permanent addresses, McCausland said.

Both men were caught on a private homeowner’s video surveillance camera. A grainy, black and white video shows two males approaching the Montreal Street home around 4:17 a.m. Another image shows two people running away as the fire’s glow reflects on buildings across the street.

