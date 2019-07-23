Arrests

7/13 at 12:16 a.m. Robert Harrison, 32, address unlisted, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of operating without a license.

7/13 at 1:39 a.m. Gregory S. Reiss, 49, of Sanford, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Mizzoni on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/13 at 4:14 a.m. Andrew McDonald, 38, of Gorham, was arrested on Sawyer Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespass and possession or transfer of burglar tools.

7/14 at 8:43 p.m. Gary G. Jones Jr., 34, of South Portland, was arrested on Daytona Street by Officer Nono Mukwayanzo for unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

7/15 at 9:49 p.m. Kevin Smith, 48, of South Portland, was arrested on High Street by Officer Nono Mukwayanzo on an outstanding warrant.

7/16 at 8:54 p.m. Charles W. Frobos, 32, no address listed, was arrested on Rigby Road by Officer Taylor Stroup on an outstanding warrant.

7/17 at 12:21 a.m. Samuel Page, 64, of South Portland, was arrested on Ridgeland Avenue by Officer Nono Mukwayanzo for refusing to submit to arrest.

7/17 at 6:32 a.m. Shonda Okonda, 43, of South Portland, was arrested on Liberty Lane by Officer Anthony Verville on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

7/14 at 12:18 a.m. Ryan J. Kennedy, 25, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Kevin Gerrish on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/14 at 10:02 p.m. Daniel P. Dillon, 38, of Richmond, Virginia, was issued a summons on Ocean Street by Officer Michael Mizzoni on a charge of operating without a license.

7/15 at 9:21 p.m. Mark C. Phaneuf, 58, of Lunenburg, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Waterman Drive by Officer Eric Young on a charge of operating without a license.

7/17 at 1:12 p.m. Christopher D. Berry, 27, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/17 at 1:12 p.m. Laura M. Berry, 46, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/18 at 8:41 p.m. Donna Wright, 70, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Bonnybank Terrace by Officer Ginger Ryll on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

7/19 at 4:50 p.m. A 13-year-old male, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/19 at 4:50 p.m. A 12-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

7/16 at 12:22 a.m. Alarm call on Maine Mall Road.

7/16 at 4:21 p.m. Mulch fire on Maine Mall Road.

7/16 at 11:12 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Main Street.

7/17 at 9:12 a.m. Hazmat release investigation on Ocean Street.

7/17 at 12:34 p.m. Grass fire on Interstate 295.

7/17 at 3:37 p.m. Telephone wire down on Pillsbury Street.

7/17 at 3:48 p.m. Telephone wire down on Osborne Avenue.

7/18 at 1:08 a.m. Outside equipment fire on Wallace Avenue.

7/18 at 1:34 p.m. Alarm call on Maine Mall Road.

7/18 at 1:59 p.m. Water problem on Free Street.

7/19 at 2:21 p.m. Structure fire on Pillsbury Street.

7/19 at 2:29 p.m. Mulch fire on Thomas Street.

7/19 at 4:08 p.m. Watercraft rescue on High Street.

7/19 at 10:05 p.m. Fire on Chestnut Street.

7/20 at 9:52 a.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Wilson Street.

EMS

South Portland Police Department received 74 calls from July 16-22.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: