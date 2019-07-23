Some 80 animals have been seized from a property in the Somerset County town of Solon after state animal welfare agents executed a search warrant and concluded they needed “urgent care,” state officials said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Animal Welfare Program officials took the animals — including dogs, cats, chickens and horses — to an emergency shelter. Officials did not specify where the Solon property is located nor whom the animals belonged to, saying only the investigation was ongoing and charges were possible.

“While in state custody, the animals will be given medical and behavioral evaluations and needed care,” state officials said in the news release. “Once custody is determined by the court, possible new homes for the animals can be found. Animal Welfare will work with animal sheltering partners across the state to find new homes for the animals.”

This story will be updated.

