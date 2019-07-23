LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to welcome the All-Star Game back to Dodger Stadium with a $100 million renovation of their landmark ballpark.

The Dodgers unveiled the logo for next year’s Midsummer Classic along with their latest modernization plans Tuesday for their 57-year-old home, the majors’ third-oldest park.

“We want to stay traditional with regard to baseball, but we also want to have up-to-date renovations for the next generation of fans,” said Stan Kasten, the Dodgers’ president and CEO.

The primary addition will be a Centerfield Plaza area spanning nearly 2 acres behind the outfield fences, creating what Kasten described as a “front door” to the famously tough-to-access hillside park. The plaza will include food, entertainment and a statue of Sandy Koufax, which will join a statue of Jackie Robinson already on the property.

The Dodgers also are constructing new elevators, escalators and bridges to allow easier movement around the park. Fans have traditionally relied on lengthy staircases to move between levels.

The entire park will be connected by the bridges between the new pavilions and plaza, allowing fans to walk all the way around the ballpark on the same level for the first time. Kasten also assured fans that the park’s iconic view of the San Gabriel Mountains beyond the outfield fences won’t be affected in the slightest.

While most of the renovations will be completed by Opening Day, the new statue of Koufax will be formally dedicated at some point during the season.

MARINERS: Second baseman Dee Gordon was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left quadriceps.

Manager Scott Servais says an MRI showed the injury that will keep Gordon sidelined several weeks.

NATIONALS: Ace Max Scherzer is slated to start Thursday against the Colorado after recovering from inflammation under his right shoulder.

The 34-year-old right-hander threw a bullpen session before Washington’s game against the Rockies on Monday was postponed.

ROCKIES: Yonder Alonso has been brought up to Colorado from Triple-A Albuquerque.

The 32-year-old was signed to a minor league contract on July 10, a week after he was released by the Chicago White Sox from a contract he signed with Cleveland. That deal guaranteed $9 million this season and included a $1 million buyout of a 2020 option.

DWIGHT GOODEN was once again warming a bench in a New Jersey jail cell Monday — just hours before he was supposed to show up in court for a June drug arrest, officials said.

Newark, New Jersey, police tagged himfor drunk driving after he was seen rolling the wrong way down a one way street near Ferry and Vincent streets in the Irondale section of Newark in a 2012 black Chrysler at about 11 p.m., a department spokesman said.

When cops pulled him over, Gooden — who pitched the Mets to their most recent World Series championship in 1986 — appeared drunk, officials said.

The officers took him into custody and then called medics after he complained about a medical issue. He was taken to University Medical Center for further evaluation.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Gooden, 54, whose continuing drug saga drove him out of a Hall of Fame career, was arrested just hours before he had a court appearance in Holmdel, NJ, where he was arrested on June 7 for drug possession. He was expected to answer the traffic violations he received during the arrest, not the drug charges, officials said.

Share

« Previous

Next »