BRIDGTON — The Bridgton Art Guild’s second art auction, themed “Maine – The Way Art Should Be,” will be held Friday, Aug. 2.
The Guild’s artists donated their works that include paintings, photographs, ceramics, jewelry and sculpture to the event.
There will be a preview and reception at 5 p.m., and bidding commences at 6:15. The event will be held at Gallery 302, 112 Main St.
Proceeds from the auction will go towards purchasing a clean-burning, fuel-efficient heat pump system for the gallery.
