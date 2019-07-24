Arrests

7/10 at 8:55 p.m. Troy Dickhout, 39, of Summit Road, Gray, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Gray Road on a charge of criminal speed.

7/11 at 9:48 p.m. Michael Norweg, 42, of Auburn, was arrested by Officer Jake Lachance on Gray Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/14 at 9:07 p.m. Anthony Preston, 21, of Forest View Drive, Falmouth, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Skillin Road on a charge of criminal speed.

Summonses

7/10 at 5:50 p.m. Cynthia Thompson, 71, of Friar Lane, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Merriman on Friar Lane on a municipal ordinance violation (storage of a kayak or paddleboard).

Fire calls

7/10 at 3:43 a.m. System malfunction on Whitetail Road.

7/11 at 12:58 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Hillside Avenue.

7/13 at 3:49 p.m. Smoke scare on Powell Road.

7/13 at 6:54 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Drowne Road.

7/14 at 12:58 p.m. Combustible situation on Middle Road.

7/16 at 12:30 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Tuttle and Foreside roads.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to five calls from July 10-16.

