No arrests were reported from July 16-22.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Arts & Entertainment
Rapper Meek Mill’s conviction thrown out, granted new trial
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Windham church hosting Lobstah Bake
-
Business
Gelato Fiasco switches to paper packaging to reduce plastic waste
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Bridgton Art Auction Aug. 2
-
Local & State
Lewiston police looking for passerby who intervened with baseball bat during domestic assault