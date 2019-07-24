As Sen. Robert F. Kennedy observed, “What is objectionable, what is dangerous about extremists is not that they are extreme, but that they are intolerant. The evil is not what they say about their cause, but what they say about their opponents.”

As a consequence of these actions, whether in Nazi Germany toward Jews, Turkey towards Armenians, Rwandan Hutus toward Tutsies, or Trump toward Latin American refugees or his political opponents, their “life, liberty and happiness” is severely threatened.

Related Headlines

Larry Kaplan, MD

Cape Elizabeth

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles