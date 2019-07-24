Your July 21 commentary on our suffrage century was appreciated (1919: The year Maine women won the vote). The Maine State Museum has an excellent exhibit on the same.

We men have messed this country up for long enough. The timing is perfect to elect our first women president. Not a puppet of the “establishment” like Hillary Clinton, but a progressive thinker that could lead us off this disastrous road we’re heading down.

Steve Musica

Harpswell

