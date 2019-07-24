The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting the state’s first case of Powassan virus since 2017.

The Powassan virus is a tick-borne illness, but it’s much rarer than other tick-borne diseases such as Lyme or anaplasmosis. Maine typically has more than 1,000 confirmed Lyme cases annually, and hundreds more anaplasmosis cases.

“Cases are rare in the U.S., with an average of seven cases reported each year. Maine has identified 11 cases since 2000,” according to a Maine CDC statement Wednesday.

The person who contracted the virus is an adult from southern Maine and has been hospitalized in New Hampshire, according to the statement.

Health officials believe the patient contracted the virus in Maine. The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services notified the Maine CDC of the case this week.

The Powassan virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of a deer tick or a woodchuck tick.

“Powassan, although rare, can be serious so it is important to be aware of your surroundings and take steps to avoid being bitten by ticks,” said Nirav D. Shah, Maine CDC director.

Symptoms include fever, vomiting, weakness, headaches, confusion, seizures and memory loss. The virus may cause long-term neurologic problems, and a severe infection can cause death.

There is no medication to treat the Powassan virus infection, unlike Lyme disease, which is a bacterial infection that can be treated with antibiotics.

