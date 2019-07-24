Nubble Light
Sohier Park in York, and the rocks that surround it, put you as close as you can get to this picturesque 1879 lighthouse. You can look, but you can’t touch the National Register of Historic Places light as it sits out on Cape Neddick Peninsula, a “nub” of rock separated from the park by the ebb and flow of the tides. Take a Nubble selfie in summer, then make a plan to visit on a winter evening to see it dressed in holiday lights.
Photo by Karen Beaudoin
