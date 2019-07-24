Two restaurants in Portland’s Old Port, Flatbread Co. and Ri Ra Irish Pub and Restaurant, remain closed after a hood-vent fire damaged the shared building on Commercial Street on Sunday.

Reopening dates for both restaurants will depend on upcoming city inspections.

The city plans to inspect Flatbread Co. early Thursday morning. The restaurant experienced water and smoke damage, but no structural damage.

Unlike Flatbread Co., Ri Ra Irish Pub and Restaurant experienced structural, water and smoke damage to the roof and hood system. The city said the Code Enforcement Officer will be speaking with the restaurant on Friday about the establishment’s options.

The restaurants have been closed since a fire broke out in the hood system at Flatbread Co., a harborfront restaurant that specializes in wood-fired pizzas made in clay ovens.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Captain David Nichols of the Portland Fire Department said the damage was mostly contained to the hood system and areas of the roof near the hoods’ vents. Nichols said that some of the roof was removed to make sure the fire had not spread.

The fire on Sunday took fire crews several hours to control hot spots and caused Portland Fire Chief Keith Gautreau to close one block of Commercial Street near the Casco Bay Ferry Terminal. Traffic was diverted starting at 1 p.m. and reopened around 4:30 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: