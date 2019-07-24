WINDHAM — Riding to the Top’s 16th annual Barn to Beach ride-a-thon was a success, raising nearly $9,000.
The event, which took place July 14, was hosted at Breakwater Farm in Cape Elizabeth. The ride-a-thon began with a trail ride, then moved onto the beach for a quick swim and finished with lunch.
The event has raised almost $178,000 since it first began in 2003 in support of equine-assisted activities and therapies for people with disabilities at Riding to the Top.
