RAYMOND — Sabre Yachts will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020.
The company will mark the occasion with client events, boat show happy hours and associate celebrations over the next year, as well as a celebratory lobster bake in June 2020. In addition, the company will be re-branding itself in honor of its anniversary, including a new logo.
