Join the celebration of Harry Potter’s “birthdae” on July 31 at 1 p.m. at Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolates, where they’ll be making “chocolate wands, creating ‘potions,’ playing a bit of backyard style Quidditch and more.” It promises to be a great event for kids.

Or, try one of the Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m. guided tours of the Wilbur’s factory. Started in 1983 by Tom and Catherine Wilbur and now operated by their son, Tom, Wilbur’s is the winner of DownEast Magazine’s Readers Poll for Maine’s Best Chocolate and Maine’s Best Candy Shop for nine years in a row.

Sande Updegraph Sande Updegraph lives in Brunswick and is a longtime food writer. She can be reached at [email protected]

Try their confections at 174 Main St. or 13 Bow St. in Freeport, or 143 Maine St. in Brunswick.

Food & Beverage Events

July 26

Food, Fun, and Films every Friday, 6 p.m., L.L.Bean, 95 Main St., Freeport, free admission.

Family-friendly films, games and local food trucks.

July 27

Beer tasting with Doom Forest Distillery, 3:30-6 p.m., Bow Street Market, 79 Bow St., Freeport, 865-6631, free.

Summer Session Craft Beer Festival, noon-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m., Fort Preble, Bunker Lane, South Portland; tickets $49 and $65 per person, available from Eventbrite. Most craft brewers in Maine will be pouring.

Norembega Cidery tasting, 2-6 p.m., 380 Woodman Road, New Gloucester, 370-2027. Cost depends on the cider ordered.

July 31

Happee Birthdae Harry Potter, 1-2:30pm, $5 per person, Wilbur’s Chocolates, 174 Lower Main St., Freeport, 865-4071, reservations suggested.

Aug. 1

“Sidekicks: Salsas, Chutneys, and Sauces” cooking class, 6 p.m., Merrymeeting Adult Education, $40 per person. Brunswick High School, 116 Maquoit Road, 729-7323. Make four sauces and take samples home.

Aug. 2-Aug. 4

South Freeport Congregational Church Summer Blueberry Festival, 865-4012, 98 South Freeport Road, South Freeport, Friday 3 p.m.-Sunday 11 a.m., free admission.

Aug. 14

Summer Graze with Nonesuch River Brewing and Cold River Distillery 6-9 p.m., Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Road, New Gloucester, 761-6665, $75 per person, tickets at Eventbrite; five courses served family-style with catering by The Black Tie Co.

Sept. 7

Second Annual Farmyard Jam to benefit Growing to Give, a food bank farm program, 5-8 p.m., $10/person, children 12 and under free. Scatter Good Farm, 30 East Coxon Road, Brunswick, 837-4670.

Food Features

Bessie’s Farm Goods soups include Chilled Gazpacho, and Indonesian Cabbage and Sweet Potato, 33 Litchfield Road, Freeport, 865-9840.

