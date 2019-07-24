SCARBOROUGH — Quilters are invited to submit themed squares related to the town and its history in preparation for Maine’s bicentennial celebration in 2020.

The Scarborough Historical Society and Scarborough Public Library are seeking squares to be sewn into a commemorative quilt, which will be displayed on a bed owned by the state’s first governor, William King, in next March. The bed is part of the historical society’s collection.

Fifty squares are needed by Nov. 1 to make the project possible. An information center will be on display at the library, 48 Gorham Road, through Sept. 2, with instructions, a sign-up sheet with themes, and muslin squares to use as a base.

Library employee Celeste Shinay is available to answer questions at 396-6279.

