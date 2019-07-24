ROCHESTER, N.H. — Sean MacDonald drove in Antonio Dell’Aquilla in the bottom of the eighth inning with a two-out liner past a diving left fielder, and Greater Portland walked off with a 7-6 victory over Western Massachusetts on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the New England Babe Ruth 14 Regional Tournament.

MacDonald scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Aiden Lee.

Lee, MacDonald, Nolan Hobbs and Jacob Lucier had two hits apiece for Greater Portland, which advances to the semifinals against Nashua, New Hampshire, at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

LITTLE LEAGUE 11-12

CUMBERLAND/NORTH YARMOUTH 7, BRONCO 3: Jack Fowler hit a two-run homer and Liam Coull was the winning pitcher as Cumberland/North Yarmouth eliminated Bronco (Hampden, Newburgh and Winterport) at the state tournament in Lewiston.

Cumberland/North Yarmouth advances to the losers’ bracket final against Lewiston at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

NECBL

MAINERS 9, SCHOONERS 6: Shane Marshall had three hits and drove in six runs, including two on a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, as Sanford used a five-run rally to down the Schooners at Mystic, Connecticut.

Marshall also hit a solo homer and a three-run double.

CMG MORTGAGE LEAGUE

FREEPORT 3, FALMOUTH 0: Brothers Heath and Blaine Cockburn threw a combined no-hitter to lead Freeport to a preliminary-round playoff win at home.

KENNEBUNK 4, BRUNO’S 1: Tommy Lazos had a two-run double in the second as Kennebunk built a 4-0 lead in a prelim at Deering Oaks.

Oliver Leonard went the distance for Kennebunk, allowing six hits, two of them by Max Brown.

BONNY EAGLE 7, SACO BIDDEFORD SAVINGS 2: Cam MacDonald threw a three-hitter, striking out six and walking three, and Bonny Eagle scored five runs in the seventh to win a prelim at Biddeford.

Cam Phinney and Jacob Humphrey each had three hits for Bonny Eagle.

CAPE ELIZABETH 9, GREELY 8: Thomas Carigan’s two-run single in the the fifth gave Cape Elizabeth a 9-3 lead as the team held on in a prelim at Cumberland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous