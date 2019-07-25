A$AP Rocky was hit with an assault charge in connection with a wild brawl in Sweden last month that’s caused him to be detained in the country for more than three weeks.

The rapper’s attorney, Slobodan Jovicic, revealed the charge against his client on Thursday during a news conference, NBC News reported.

He also said a trial for the artist is set to start on Tuesday.

Rocky, whose real name Rakim Mayers, has been under Swedish detention since July 3 for his role in a fight that broke out in Stockholm three day earlier. Footage of the fight published by TMZ shows Rocky and members of his entourage involved in the physical altercation with at least one other man.

Video posted to Instagram by Rocky earlier this month, meanwhile, shows two men confronting the rapper and his crew, with one of the men appearing to hurl headphones at a Rocky colleague. Rocky is seen in a video attempting to calm down the dispute.

“We think it was self-defense, but the prosecutor has chosen to go with the injured party’s version,” Rocky’s attorney said, according to CNN.

The public prosecutor handling the case addressed his decision Thursday.

“I have today commenced criminal proceedings against the three individuals suspected of assault causing actual bodily harm, having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defense and provocation,” Daniel Suneson said, according to NBC News.

The arrest and subsequent drawn-out detention of Rocky, 30, caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who said on Twitter that he told Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven he would “personally vouch” for Rocky’s bail.

A spokesman for Löfven, however, said Rocky will not receive special treatment.

“The Prime Minister made sure to point out that the Swedish judicial system, prosecutors and courts are completely independent,” the statement from Toni Eriksson reads. “He also pointed out that everyone is equal before the law and that the government neither can nor will try to influence the judicial process.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »