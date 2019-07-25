The driver of a pickup truck was killed when the truck collided with another vehicle in Ellsworth on Thursday.
The crash occurred on Route 1A, also known as Bangor Road, according to News Center Maine.
The driver of the second vehicle and a passenger in the pickup truck were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The road was closed for several hours.
No other details were immediately available.
Read the full News Center Maine WCSH/WLBZ report here.
