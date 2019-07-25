With the abundance of reporting about domestic violence in Maine that the Press Herald and Sunday Telegram have done over the past year, why is it still the subject of comedic efforts?
The last two weeks in the cartoon “Get Fuzzy” by Darby Conley, depictions of violence and violence potential have been front and center of the family situation depicted.
The color comic on July 13 shows one character hitting another character with a remote for some sort of transgression. For July 20, the same character is shown in the center panel taking a baseball bat to another character. It is labeled ‘xibit a.” Why? Had this happened in a Maine home, the Department of Human Services and police would become involved?
The fact that the artist is trying to be funny in his caricatures is very sad. Why is this being published in the paper?
Orpheus Allison
Castle Hill
