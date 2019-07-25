A long-serving lieutenant with the South Portland police department will become Portland’s new chief of police, the city said Thursday.

Frank Clark, 51, of Scarborough, accepted the chief position Thursday, Portland’s city manager said in a written statement. He will earn $129,636 annually.

Clark has served since 2005 as a lieutenant overseeing professional standards for South Portland. He was responsible for developing police policies and successfully shepherded the department through its first law enforcement accreditation process. Along the way, he has served in or supervised nearly every type of police position at the department, according to his resume.

Clark began his career in South Portland in 1988 as a patrolman, spent seven years as a narcotics officer with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and was promoted to sergeant in 2002 after a three-year stint as a detective.

Portland began its search for a new chief after Gov. Janet Mills appointed former Portland police chief Michael Sauschuck as public safety commissioner in December. Since then, Vern Malloch, a long-time deputy chief, has been leading the department on an interim basis.

It was not immediately clear whether Malloch would stay on with the department.

Portland is the state’s largest municipal police department, with over 160 sworn officers and an annual budget of more than $16 million, and one of three municipal law enforcement agencies with the resources to investigate homicides. The department responds to more than 80,000 calls for service each year.

South Portland, by contrast, employs more than 50 officers, has a budget of about $4.5 million, and responds to more than 20,000 calls for service annually.

Malloch was on the short list of finalists for the top post, along with David Mara, a former police chief of Manchester, New Hampshire, and a current adviser to New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

A total of 28 candidates applied for the position from 18 states. Four applicants were from Maine, while 24 came from out of state. All were men. Four candidates were invited to take part in the assessment process, but one withdrew for personal reasons.

The city said it did not have any information on the number of non-white applicants because that information was contained on an optional form that no one chose to complete.

The hiring process, including a daylong test, was handled by Badgequest, an outside firm run by a former police chief from Waltham, Massachusetts, that specializes in top-level public safety recruiting and hiring.

