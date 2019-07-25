BANGOR — Park-goers who want to imbibe at permitted events held in Maine parks now don’t have to worry ’bout a thing.
The Bangor Daily News reports a Saturday reggae festival at Fort Knox State Historic Site will feature a beer garden for attendees 21 and over.
Maine has long prohibited drinking in state parks.
But the state has partly relaxed such regulations when it comes to groups holding specific events such as weddings and private parties in state parks.
Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry spokesman Jim Britt says such event organizers would need a special events permit, which comes with a fee.
Bars and beer gardens must then adhere to standard safety regulations such as the use of licensed, certified bartenders and a cordoning off a designated drinking area.
