ROCHESTER, N.H. — Nick Shaw gave up five hits over six scoreless innings Thursday to lead Nashua, New Hampshire, to a 4-1 victory over Greater Portland in the semifinals of the Babe Ruth New England tourney for 14-year-olds.

Nashua will face the Rhode Island champion at 2:30 p.m. Friday for a berth in the national event in Alabama next month.

Nashua scored twice in the second and twice in the fourth off Greater Portland starter Cody Cleveland, who allowed five hits and three walks, striking out one in 31/3 innings.

Jacob Lucier had an RBI single for Greater Portland, and Aiden Lee and Andrew Brewer had two hits apiece.

NECBL

WESTERNERS 13, MAINERS 1: Alex Bello hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, Lyndon Weaver added a two-run homer, and Cameron Masterman contributed two solo home runs as the Westerners (18-18) cruised past the Sanford Mainers (14-25) at Danbury, Connecticut.

Joe Vail struck out three over five innings for the win.

Orlando Adams hit an RBI single for Sanford. Brandon Backman struck out seven over four innings, giving up four earned runs.

CMG MORTGAGE LEAGUE

ACADEMY MORTGAGE 6, BONNY EAGLE 3: Nick Frink hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Peter O’Brien had a two-run double in the third as Academy Mortgage erased a 2-0 deficit in a quarterfinal at Scarborough.

TROIANO’S PROPERTY SERVICE 16, FREEPORT 1: Noah Lewis had three hits and three RBI, and Ryan Brewer and Andrew Varipatis added two hits and two RBI each for Troiano’s Property Service, which used a nine-run third inning to beat Freeport in a quarterfinal at South Portland.

GORHAM 4, WESTBROOK 1: Nick Williams pitched a three-hitter with five strikeouts to lead Gorham in a quarterfinal at home.

KENNEBUNK 3, SPECTRUM HEALTHCARE PARTNERS 1: Luc Gaucher hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, Ryan Connors had an RBI single in the sixth, and Ronin Tachibana struck out 10 over three innings in relief as Kennebunk held on in a quarterfinal at Cape Elizabeth.

