BASKETBALL

The ex-wife of slain former NBA player Lorenzen Wright pleaded guilty Thursday to facilitation of first-degree murder in his shooting death nine years ago, a surprise development in one of Memphis, Tennessee’s, biggest murder cases.

Sherra Wright also pleaded guilty to facilitation of a criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder in a hearing in Shelby County Criminal Court. Judge Lee Coffee sentenced her to 30 years in prison. Coffee said Sherra Wright would be eligible for parole once she served 30 percent of her sentence, which would be around nine years.

Sherra Wright had been scheduled to face a jury in a September trial on first-degree murder charges in the death of her ex-husband. His body was found riddled with gunshot wounds in a swampy field in suburban Memphis in July 2010. He had been missing for 10 days before his body was found.

TRACK AND FIELD

U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: Isaiah Harris of Lewiston had the best overall time in the four heats of the 800 at Des Moines, Iowa. Harris was timed in 1:46.87 and will compete in the final Sunday night.

Also, Kate Hall of Casco will compete in the long jump Saturday, and Ben True of North Yarmouth and Riley Masters of Bangor will be in the 5,000 on Sunday night.

SWIMMING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Katie Ledecky returned after missing two days while being too sick to swim, rallying the United States to second behind Australia in the 800 relay at Gwangju, South Korea.

Still, the Americans medaled in all five finals, with Caeleb Dressel and Olivia Smoliga winning golds.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Julian Alaphilippe of France retained the overall lead but Egan Bernal of Colombia reduced the margin after the stage at Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne, France.

Bernal vaulted from fifth to second in the overall standings. After starting the day 2 minutes, 2 seconds behind Alaphilippe, the gap is down to 1:30.

TENNIS

ROGERS CUP: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, the Wimbledon winner, withdrew from the Rogers Cup in Montreal, citing the need for rest.

Djokovic is a four-time champion in the event that starts Aug. 2 and rotates between Montreal and Toronto, winning in Montreal in 2007 and 2011.

• Defending champion Svetlana Kuznetsova, a 34-year-old Russian, pulled out of the Citi Open at Washington because of visa issues.

SOCCER

AMERICAN TRANSFERRED: Defender Geoff Cameron of Attleboro, Massachusetts, who has made 55 appearances for the U.S. national team, is moving to Queens Park Rangers from Stoke in England.

While on loan last season with QPR, Cameron had one goal in 19 league matches for the Hoops. He played for Houston of MLS from 2008-12 before signing with Stoke.

U.S. MEN: The team will play Uruguay in an exhibition Sept. 10 at St. Louis, four days after facing Mexico at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

HOCKEY

NHL: Buffalo forward Evan Rodrigues was awarded a one-year, $2 million contract following an arbitration hearing.

The independent arbitrator’s ruling was announced two days after the hearing. The value of the contract represents a $1.35 million bump in pay over what Rodrigues made last season.

• St. Louis acquired Andreas Borgman from Toronto for Jordan Schmaltz in a swap of young defensemen.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: The University of Maine added safety Jeremiah Dadeboe, a redshirt senior transfer from the University of Buffalo.

Dadeboe had seven tackles in 14 games last season and 15 in 33 games from 2016-18.

