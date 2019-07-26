BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox decided not to pursue a protest of a game at Tampa Bay this week, when conflict developed after the Rays’ designated hitter was removed.

Boston declined to file the required written protest after being advised by Major League Baseball that they would not win, General Manager Dave Dombrowski said, according to a team spokesman.

Manager Alex Cora protested the game Wednesday after Tampa Bay reliever Adam Kolarek retired a batter, then shifted to first base as Rays Manager Kevin Cash called in Chaz Roe from the bullpen. After Roe got Mookie Betts to fly out, Cash shifted Kolarek back to the mound and Nate Lowe came off the bench to play first.

Cora called for a meeting with the umpires, which led to a 15-minute stoppage. The game resumed with Kolarek still on the mound.

CUBS-GIANTS: Derek Holland was acquired by the Cubs from the San Francisco Giants for a player to be named, giving Chicago a new left-handed option out of the bullpen.

As part of the trade, San Francisco agreed to send Chicago $1,846,505 to cover all but $425,000 of the $2,271,505 remaining in Holland’s $6.5 million salary this year. San Francisco also agreed to a conditional $500,000 payment if the Cubs decline Holland’s $6.5 million option for 2020 and pay him a $500,000 buyout.

NATIONALS: Pitcher Max Scherzer received a stem cell shot to treat his strained back and hopes to make his next scheduled start Tuesday against Atlanta.

Scherzer returned from the injured list Thursday and in his first start since July 6 allowed three runs and four hits over five innings during an 8-7 loss to Colorado.

TIGERS: A former clubhouse attendant brought a discrimination lawsuit against the team and former pitching coach Chris Bosio.

In a complaint filed this week in Wayne County Circuit Court, Derrell Coleman II, who is black, accuses Tigers management of tolerating “a culture of racism” and says Bosio called him a “monkey” in June 2018. The suit says Coleman has experienced mental anguish and emotional distress.

