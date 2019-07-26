TORONTO — Ryan Yarbrough won his fourth straight decision, Travis d’Arnaud hit a two-run single and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Friday night.

After opener Diego Castillo worked a 1-2-3 first, Yarbrough (9-3) allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings of relief. The left-hander walked one and struck out four.

Chaz Roe went 1 2/3 innings and Colin Poche finished for his first major league save.

The Rays, who had lost 7 of 9, won back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game streak from July 13-15. Tampa Bay is 6-1 against Toronto this season.

The Blue Jays, held to one hit by Cleveland starter Shane Bieber on Wednesday, managed four against four Rays pitchers. Three of them came consecutively in the fourth.

Making his fifth big league appearance, Toronto right-hander Jacob Waguespack (1-1) permitted three runs and six hits in five-plus innings.

Tampa Bay opened the scoring in the third on a two-out triple by Austin Meadows.

The Blue Jays tied it in the fourth but believed they should have taken the lead. Toronto had runners at first and second with two outs when Freddy Galvis hit a ball toward the left-field corner. The ball bounced off the wall in foul territory and back toward left fielder Tommy Pham, who accidentally knocked it into the stands with his glove.

Blue Jays Manager Charlie Montoyo argued that Randal Grichuk, who had been at first base, should score. Umpires reviewed the play and gave Grichuk only two bases from where he was at the time of the pitch on a batted ball deflected out of play.

The threat ended when Yarbrough got Danny Jansen to fly out.

The Rays took the lead on d’Arnaud’s two-out single in the fifth. The former Blue Jays farmhand has 17 RBI in 16 games this month.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 6, PIRATES 3: Zack Wheeler showed off a live arm in his return from the injured list, Jeff McNeil hit the first of four Mets homers and New York won at home.

Wheeler (7-6) struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings in his first start since July 7 due to right shoulder fatigue – an issue he called an impingement. With contending teams watching closely, Wheeler averaged 96.8 mph on his fastball and looked sharp until Adam Frazier clocked a two-run homer in the sixth inning. Wheeler allowed three runs, six hits and no walks.

McNeil hit a three-run homer, and Todd Frazier, Pete Alonso and Wilson Ramos added solo shots for the Mets. Alonso’s homer was his 34th.

ROCKIES 12, REDS 2: Daniel Murphy hit a three-run homer and a three-run double for a career-high six RBI, leading Colorado at Cincinnati, giving the Rockies consecutive wins for the first time since June 28 and 29.

Murphy homered in the first off Luis Castillo (9-4) and doubled in the ninth against Jared Hughes, raising his career average against the Reds to .350.

David Dahl hit a two-run homer, and Charlie Blackmon had three hits and two RBI for the Rockies, who had lost 16 of 19 before winning 8-7 at Washington on Thursday.

BRAVES 9, PHILLIES 2: Ronald Acuna Jr. had two hits and three RBI, Brian McCann hit a solo homer and Atlanta Braves won at Philadelphia.

Mike Soroka gave up one run and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings but was removed with the bases loaded and a 5-1 lead. Sean Newcomb (4-1) earned the win by retiring J.T. Realmuto on a soft grounder to end the inning.

The NL East-leading Braves had lost 6 of 8 before their first win in Philadelphia in six games, dating to last season.

DODGERS 4, NATIONALS 2: Justin Turner hit a two-out, three-run homer in the eighth inning and Los Angeles won at Washington to open a three-game series.

After the Nationals retired 22 straight batters, reliever Tony Sipp (1-2) walked Joc Pederson, then gave up a single to Alex Verdugo before exiting with two outs in the eighth. Kyle Barraclough, who was recalled earlier Friday from Double-A, came in and immediately gave up the Turner blast to center field. Turner has 15 homers this season.

Joe Kelly (4-3) retired Anthony Rendon to end the seventh while Kenley Jansen walked home a run before striking out Howie Kendrick with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to earn his 25th save of the season.

MARLINS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2: Harold Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning that gave the Miami a comeback victory at home.

Ramirez’s drive to center off reliever Yoshihisa Hirano was deep enough to score Neil Walker, capping the two-run rally that started off closer Greg Holland.

The Marlins’ comeback kept Arizona starter Zack Greinke from earning another victory against Miami. Greinke allowed a first-inning run before retiring 11 consecutive batters. He went six innings and scattered four hits, struck out five and walked one. He is 7-0 in his career against the Marlins.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »