EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Just months after trading Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland, the New York Giants are being hit by a rash of injuries at wide receiver.

Sterling Shepard, who was to take over from Beckham as the top wideout, broke his left thumb reaching to catch a pass on Thursday in the first practice of training camp.

The Giants announced Friday morning that receiver/kickoff returner Corey Coleman tore an ACL, a season-ending injury. They said the injury also happened in practice Thursday.

Rookie Darius Slayton, the fifth-round draft pick from Auburn, missed his second straight practice with a hamstring injury, while veteran Brittan Golden sustained a groin injury late in Friday’s workout.

General Manager Dave Gettleman said the team would hold a tryout Saturday.

Coach Pat Shurmur expects Shepard and Slayton not to be sidelined long. Shepard’s status is week to week.

The injury to Coleman is a little shocking because he finished practice on Thursday and looked good running deep routes.

“It feels like there is a dark cloud over our room right now,” Slayton said. “Sterling’s injury wasn’t major, mine wasn’t major. Really the only major one suffered was Corey. Obviously, Sterling, he is going to try his best to get back as quickly as possible and I’m going to try to do the same. At the same time, we are rooting for Corey and his recovery.”

Linebacker Markus Golden was carted off the field late with cramps.

COWBOYS: Ezekiel Elliott is holding out of training camp with two years remaining on the rookie contract of the two-time NFL rushing champ.

Owner and GM Jerry Jones said on reporting day at camp Friday that Elliott was officially a “non-report.” The Cowboys conducted physicals and conditioning tests in Oxnard, California. The first practice is set for Saturday. Jones wouldn’t say whether the Cowboys are negotiating with Elliott’s representatives.

Elliott went through the entire offseason program without any issues but didn’t get on the team’s flight to California on Thursday and failed to report a day later. One of his representatives didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

The 24-year-old Elliott is due to make $3.9 million in the fourth year of his contract and $9.1 million in the final year, which is a team option. The fourth overall pick from the 2016 draft has won two rushing titles in his three seasons.

BRONCOS: The Denver Broncos put free-agent receiver Nick Williams right to work, having the sixth-year pro work with the starting offense shortly after signing his contract.

With wide receivers River Cracraft (muscle) and DaeSean Hamilton (hamstring) missing practice again, it wasn’t surprising to see Williams work with the starters, but his quick rapport with quarterback Joe Flacco that resulted in several impressive plays was a pleasant surprise to many at Broncos headquarters.

LIONS: A person with knowledge of the agreement says the Detroit Lions have reached a one-year deal with defensive lineman Mike Daniels.

Daniels, a former Pro Bowler, was released earlier this week after seven seasons with Green Bay. Daniels started nine games for the Packers last season.

49ERS: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been cleared for everything when training camp begins for the San Francisco 49ers.

Garoppolo passed his final test Friday in his return from season-ending knee surgery when he took his physical. Garoppolo was limited to seven-on-seven drills during the offseason to avoid any possible contact to protect his left knee but he will be able to take part in full team drills when practice starts Saturday.

RAMS: Coach Sean McVay and GM Les Snead have received their rewards for their two-year transformation of the Los Angeles Rams.

Both agreed to contract extensions through 2023. Financial terms of the contracts weren’t disclosed, but the deals cement the Rams’ foundation and essentially ensure McVay and Snead will be in charge when the franchise moves into its multi-billion-dollar stadium complex in Inglewood next year.

RAIDERS: Antonio Brown celebrated his first training camp with the Oakland Raiders by taking a hot air balloon ride over the Napa Valley.

Coach Jon Gruden thought it was tame by the flamboyant wide receiver’s standards.

“I expected a little bit more than a hot air balloon,” Gruden said Friday. “I thought he might jump out of an airplane and parachute here himself. He’s going to add a lot of life to this organization at a position where we need some explosive plays.”

Brown actually arrived late Thursday while the remaining veterans checked in Friday, three days after rookies showed up to get a head start on camp.

The Raiders will spend a little more than three weeks at the picturesque facility preparing for their final season in Oakland ahead of their move to Las Vegas in 2020.

FALCONS: The Atlanta Falcons placed defensive tackle Michael Bennett on injured reserve and have agreed to contracts with linebackers Stephone Anthony and Richie Brown.

Bennett suffered a broken ankle on Monday’s opening day of training camp.

TITANS: Running back Derrick Henry and rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown both left practice very early on the first day of training camp.

Coach Mike Vrabel says both Henry and Brown are day to day with the Titans preferring to err on the side of caution.

Henry, who ran for 1,059 yards last season, departed quietly after a running backs drill during individual work. He did not return.

Brown is the Titans’ second-round draft choice from Mississippi. The wide receiver’s left leg went out from under him as he slipped running a hitch route.

DOLPHINS: With two receivers returning from serious injuries suffered last season, the Miami Dolphins decided to add a third.

Allen Hurns, mounting a comeback from a gruesome leg injury with the Dallas Cowboys, signed a $3 million, one-year contract to play for his hometown team.

A Miami native who played for the Hurricanes, Hurns tried out with the Dolphins on Thursday and signed before Friday’s practice, the second of training camp. He took part in individual drills, and said he sat out team drills only because he needs time to learn the playbook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »