BASKETBALL

Darren Erman, a former Boston Celtics assistant coach, will be the next head coach of the Maine Red Claws, according to a report by Jay King and Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Erman most recently was associate head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans but lost his job earlier this month when the Pelicans decided to replace him with Jeff Bzdelik, an ex-Denver Nuggets head coach. A former corporate lawyer, Erman has been an NBA assistant since he was hired by the Celtics in 2007. He was with the Celtics until 2011, then joined the Golden State Warriors’ staff. He spent the last four seasons with New Orleans.

Erman would replace Brandon Bailey, who coached the Red Claws for two seasons before getting a promotion to Boston as an assistant coach.

SWIMMING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Simone Manuel of the United States captured the 100 freestyle Friday at the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea, winning her second straight title at the meet on a day when three world records fell – the men’s 100 butterfly and 200 breaststroke, and the women’s 200 backstroke.

Manuel became the second woman to win multiple titles in the 100 free, joining Kornelia Ender of the former East Germany, who won in 1973 and 1975.

Americans Caeleb Dressel broke Michael Phelps’ record in the 100 butterfly and Regan Smith lowered the mark in the 200 backstroke. Anton Chupkov of Russia broke the world record in the 200 breaststroke.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Harvard defenseman John Marino from the Edmonton Oilers for a conditional draft pick.

The Oilers will receive Pittsburgh’s 2021 sixth-round draft choice if Marino signs with the Penguins, or if the team trades his rights.

• The Detroit Red Wings re-signed forward Dominic Turgeon to a one-year contract.

SOCCER

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: FIFA wants its ruling council members to approve adding eight teams within days and without a formal meeting, and wants the council to urgently reboot bidding to host the 2023 tournament.

The group’s president, Gianni Infantino believes this month’s World Cup, won by the United States in France, showed a bigger tournament is commercially possible and would speed development of the women’s game.

VISAS DENIED: The Guatemala soccer federation said nine players were denied travel visas to the United States for a youth tournament next month in Florida.

TENNIS

HAMBURG EUROPEAN OPEN: Top-seeded Dominic Thiem was upset by Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals in Germany, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

Rublev, who beat a top-10 player for only the second time, recovered from two breaks in the first set to eliminate the two-time French Open finalist.

PALERMO LADIES OPEN: Top-seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands beat Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 to reach the semifinals in Sicily.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: The Spanish Grand Prix circuit owners said no deal has been reached to hold a race next year.

Spain holds one of the five F1 races whose contracts run out this year, and attendance has fallen sharply from 140,000 fans in 2007 to 90,000 in 2018.

COLLEGES

UCONN EXIT: The University of Connecticut will pay the American Athletic Conference a $17 million exit fee to leave next summer and rejoin the Big East.

UConn’s exit fee will be payable in two lump sums this year and next, and incremental payments of roughly $1 million annually for the next six years. According to UConn, the debt must be paid in full by the end of fiscal year 2026.

