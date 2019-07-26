DES MOINES, Iowa — Lewiston High graduate Isaiah Harris earned a spot in the 800-meter final at the U.S. track championships, finishing third in his semifinal heat Friday night in a time of 1:46.5, a season best.

Clayton Murphy, who won the bronze in the 800 at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, won the heat in a time of 1:45.24. Brannon Kidder was second in 1:45.42.

The final will be at 7:02 p.m. Sunday.

Harris advanced to the semifinals by running 1:46.87 in his first heat Thursday night.

Kate Hall of Casco will compete in the long jump at 4 p.m. Saturday, and Ben True of North Yarmouth and Riley Masters of Bangor will compete in the 5,000 at 7:23 p.m. Sunday.

