CAPE ELIZABETH – The best description of this oceanfront gem is simple and brief. It’s been called “a house of happiness.”

And why wouldn’t it be a joy? The many-splendored home is in effect a family compound, from its private water frontage – 100 feet of very fine sand at Casino Beach, on placid, protected Maiden Cove – to the party-size rooftop deck that offers endlessly fascinating panoramic views, out to Casco Bay islands and lighthouses and the Portland cityscape; directly across the shipping channel (it’s especially cool when the big ships glide through, so close by); and out to the open Atlantic.

In between the beach and the deck is a 3,226-square-foot, five-bedroom home that was built in 2009, but looks and “lives” as new as July 2019). The house adroitly incorporates vintage details of the 1930 property that preceded it: the original front door, beautifully restored; the gorgeous living room fireplace; leaded-glass windows, cast-iron baseboards, and even an elegant china cabinet (now in the master bath).

The three levels of living are designed to maximize the pleasures of living by the ocean. The daylight, walk-out-to-the-lawn ground floor is a full apartment (perfect guest / multigenerational quarters) with a gas fireplace set in a pretty wall of white brick, and a stunning shower room for anyone just back from the beach.

The open-concept main level features a gourmet’s custom kitchen whose stainless Viking Professional eight-burner gas range is accented by a “lemonade” panel; and a gracefully curving two-level island of leathered granite. There’s a plus-size hot tub on the big deck outside.

Upstairs, four big bedrooms are served by two lovely full baths, and the new master suite is housed in the above-garage west wing. The bath is positively sumptuous; off the bedroom, there’s a water-facing balcony; and the daylight walk-in is like a large, built-in lined hallway. Off it, stairs lead to the roof deck, where you feel on top of the world.

The home at 22 Cottage Lane, Cape Elizabeth, is listed at $2,750,000 by Elisabeth Bostwick of Bostwick and Company. Please contact Elisabeth at 207-767-2224; 207-415-1383; or at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous