I have a daughter who was born in Portland, raised in Portland and was educated at Portland public schools while her parents paid their very high property taxes. She is now 25 and is a certified nursing assistant.

She works all the time trying to save money to move out on her own. She is having a very hard time trying to find a place that she can afford. Although I am very sympathetic to the asylum seekers staying at the Exposition building, I was wondering if the city of Portland could help my daughter find a place to live also?

Fernand Cyr

Portland

