Portland police removed a body from the Maine State Pier Thursday night, but the death is not considered suspicious, police said.
The body of the 54-year-old man was found and reported to police shortly before 11 p.m.
The medical examiner’s office will determine cause and manner of death, police said. Police did not identify the man.
