SANDY RIVER PLANTATION — A Michigan couple were injured Thursday night when the motorcycle they were riding struck an embankment, throwing them off the bike on Route 4.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle landed on top of them.
The 2013 Kawasaki driven by Keith Massey, 46, of Muskegon, Michigan, was southbound when it failed to negotiate one of the sharp S-turns on Route 4 near the Appalachian Trail at 7:10 p.m., Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. wrote in a news release.
Massey was taken by LifeFlight helicoptor to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. His wife, Melissa Massey, 47, who was riding on the back of the motorcycle, was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. She was later transferred to CMMC, an FMH spokesperson said.
Both were wearing helmets and “it appears imprudent speed and unfamiliarity with the road were possible factors in the crash,” Nichols wrote.
Maine Department of Transportation was notified because a road curve warning sign was destroyed in the accident, the sheriff wrote.
