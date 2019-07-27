A motorcycle driver was killed late Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on Route 113 in Standish, police said Saturday morning.

Authorities are not yet releasing the deceased person’s name because they are working to notify family members.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Standish Fire and Rescue responded around 11 p.m. to a stretch of road that passes by Watchic Lake, according to a news release.

There, they found a 1990 Suzuki 600 motorcycle in a cluster of trees by the side of the road. The driver was found beside the motorcycle, with a helmet on.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »