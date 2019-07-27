AUBURN — Witnesses at the scene of a shooting at Walmart on Mount Auburn Avenue on Saturday evening say two men got in a fistfight after one driver was cut off by another in the parking lot.

One man called the other’s wife a name and began to walk back to his car, according to witnesses. They say that’s when one man pulled out a gun and shot the other in the back.

According to reports, the victim was receiving CPR and two people were detained by police.

This story will be updated.

