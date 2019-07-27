BOSTON — David Ortiz, the former Boston Red Sox slugger, is out of the hospital following three surgeries after being shot in the back June 9 at a bar in the Dominican Republic.

The Red Sox said Saturday they were told Ortiz was released from Massachusetts General Hospital. The team said there will be an update on his condition next week.

ESPN reported the 43-year-old Ortiz has been home since Friday and will continue his recovery there.

Ortiz was at the Boston hospital since June 10, a day after he was shot. Dominican police have said he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the bar.

A 10-time All-Star, Ortiz led the Red Sox to three World Series championships before retiring following the 2016 season.

DODGERS: Los Angeles placed right-hander Ross Stripling on the 10-day injured list because of tendinitis in his right biceps.

The move is retroactive to Thursday. Manager Dave Roberts said he suspects Stripling will miss a start or two.

ROYALS: Kansas City traded left-handed reliever Jake Diekman to Oakland for two minor league prospects.

Also, it recalled oft-injured pitcher Kyle Zimmer and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn from Triple-A Omaha, and first baseman Lucas Duda was designated for assignment.

CUBS: Chicago placed infielder Daniel Descalso on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle and added left-handed pitcher Derek Holland to the active roster.

Holland, 32, was acquired Friday from San Francisco for a player to be named. Used as a reliever since mid-May, he’s allowed the second-lowest slugging percentage, third-lowest OPS and sixth-lowest batting average against left-handed batters this season.

METS: Outfielder Dominic Smith was placed on the 10-day injured list with a stress reaction in his left foot.

Smith wore a walking boot in New York’s clubhouse and is scheduled for a CT scan Monday. He’s batting .278 with 10 homers, 22 RBI and an .858 OPS in 88 games this season, his third in the majors. It’s unclear how long he’ll be out.

BRAVES: Atlanta placed right fielder Nick Markakis and infielder Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list.

Markakis suffered a broken left wrist when he was hit by a pitch Friday night. Manager Brian Snitker said Markakis won’t need surgery and could return in 6 to 8 weeks. Swanson has a bruised right foot.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 9, NATIONALS 3: Rookie catcher Will Smith homered and drove in six runs, leading Los Angeles at Washington.

Playing in his 10th major league game, Smith homered in the third inning, hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth, doubled home a run in the sixth, then broke the game open in the seventh with a bases-loaded double off the wall in left-center.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 10, RAYS 9: Teoscar Hernandez led off the 12th inning with a home run and Toronto completed a comeback from a seven-run deficit at home.

Hernandez connected off Emilio Pagan (2-2) for his second solo homer of the game. Hernandez also went back-to-back with Brandon Drury in the eighth.

MARINERS 8, TIGERS 1: Ryan Court drove in three runs in his first big league start, rookie Austin Nola also had three RBI and Seattle won at home.

The Mariners have their longest winning streak since April – four games. The Tigers lost their fifth straight and fell 40 games below .500 – at 30-70, they have been held to one or fewer runs 22 times this season.

