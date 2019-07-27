DAYTON, Ohio — Near the end of a festive afternoon commemorating the NFL’s centennial season, the Cincinnati Bengals watched A.J. Green get carted off the field with an injury that left the receiver distraught.

“You never want to see that,” quarterback Andy Dalton said. “It’s unfortunate.”

One practice into Coach Zac Taylor’s inaugural season, the last-place Bengals saw their most indispensable player crumple on the field. Green ran a deep sideline pattern during a 7-on-7 drill. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick bumped him as he knocked away the pass, and Green appeared to land awkwardly on the left foot.

He limped a few steps, crouched, limped a few more and then appeared to grab his mouth guard, flinging it to the ground. He sat down and trainers removed his left sock and examined the foot and ankle. Green was helped to the bench, which he angrily slammed with his hand. He buried his head in his arms as he was taken off the sideline on a cart for an exam.

Taylor had no information about the severity of the injury when practice ended. Kirkpatrick also was seen by a trainer.

GIANTS: Wide receiver Golden Tate has been suspended for four games for using a drug prescribed for fertility planning.

The 10-year veteran, who signed with the Giants in March as a free agent, announced the suspension in a Twitter post Saturday. He said he plans to appeal the violation of the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers and that he would have no further comment.

The NFL has not announced the suspension and it had no comment, league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email Saturday to The Associated Press.

LIONS: Detroit officially announced the signing of defensive lineman Mike Daniels only part of the day’s story.

Detroit also released running back Theo Riddick after six seasons with the team. Riddick has been a valuable pass catcher. He has 285 receptions in his career, including a career-high 80 in 2015.

FALCONS: Receiver Calvin Ridley missed practice Saturday and will need longer to recover from a tweaked hamstring.

Coach Dan Quinn initially thought Ridley might return quickly, but it’s apparent the 2018 first-round draft pick probably won’t be back on the field for several days.

WASHINGTON: The team placed left tackle Trent Williams on the reserve/did not report list and signed lineman Corey Robinson.

PANTHERS: Coach Ron Rivera says Cam Newton’s day off from practice was predetermined and there is nothing wrong with the quarterback’s right shoulder.

Newton, who is recovering from arthroscopic surgery in January on his throwing shoulder, was held out of team drills on the third day of training camp at Wofford College. Newton did some light throwing on the side.

Rivera says it’s “part of the plan” and that Newton is “doing real well (with) no issues.”

CARDINALS: Arizona got one linebacker back and lost another.

The Cardinals activated Brooks Reed from the physically unable to perform list, the team’s first workout in pads.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury also announced Haason Reddick will be out several weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

