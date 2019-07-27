BASEBALL

Ian Sagdal hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning and Steven Fuentes allowed one run in six innings as the Harrisburg Senators beat the Portland Sea Dogs 4-1 on Saturday at Hadlock Field.

Rhett Wiseman homered in the fifth and Dante Bichette added an RBI single in the top of the seventh for Harrisburg.

Jarren Duran scored in the first on a fielder’s choice by Luke Tendler to give Portland a 1-0 lead.

NECBL: Matt Rudis allowed four hits in seven innings as the Sanford Mainers (15-25) defeated the visiting Newport Gulls (23-16), 5-1. Shane Marshall drove in three runs for the Mainers, including a two-run triple.

AMERICAN LEGION: Justin Ray had two hits and picked up the save, and Griffin Watson finished with three hits as Loring Post (Cheverus) defeated Bangor 4-2 on the first day of the state tournament at Bangor.

Other Day 1 scores were: RH Foster (Hampden) 1, Windham 0; Bessey Motors 7, Quirk Motor City (Bangor) 0; and Acadians (Ellsworth) 6, Pastime (Lewiston) 2.

SOCCER

MLS: Gustavo Bou scored after three minutes and the New England Revolution added three goals in the second half to run their unbeaten streak to 11 games with a 4-1 victory over Orlando City at Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New England (9-8-6) has won 5 of 6. Orlando City dropped to 7-11-5.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Brittney Griner and the WNBA All-Stars put on quite a show in Team Wilson’s 129-126 victory over Team Delle Donne in Las Vegas.

Griner had an All-Star record three dunks, including an impressive two-handed jam where she hung on the rim over Las Vegas Aces star Liz Cambage. The Australian 6-foot-8 center had her own fun in the game, playing point guard.

There were two experimental rules: A 20-second shot clock, and allowing teams to sub in one player on offense in a hockey-like move once a quarter.

TENNIS

HAMBURG EUROPEAN OPEN: Defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili saved two match points to beat second-seeded Alexander Zverev and reach the championship match in Hamburg, Germany.

The fourth-seeded Georgian won 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5) and will face Andrey Rublev of Russia on Sunday.

PALERMO LADIES OPEN: Top-seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands beat Paula Badosa 6-1, 7-5 to reach the final in Palermo, Sicily.

Eighth-seeded Jil Teichmann of Switzerland eased past Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-1 in the other semifinal.

CITI OPEN: Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old player who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, has moved on in qualifying for the tournament in Washington.

Gauff beat Maegan Manasse 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of qualifying. She must defeat Hiroko Kuwata of Japan on Sunday to qualify for the main draw of the tournament.

