CONCORD, N.H. — Authorities say a man wanted in connection with a stabbing death in Concord, New Hampshire, has been arrested in Massachusetts.

Methuen police said on Twitter that 29-year-old Joseph Hanright was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. New Hampshire authorities are calling him a person of interest in the death of 64-year-old Marshall Villeneuve, who was found stabbed to death in his home on Friday.

Metheun police said they took Hanright into custody after he ran from a stolen vehicle. They charged him with failing to stop for police, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and other charges. The New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Hanright also is being held on a fugitive from justice charge unrelated to the death investigation.

