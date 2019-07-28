PORTLAND – The groundbreaking was several weeks ago. Top-quality construction by Wright-Ryan is well underway. And the promise of Verdante at Lincoln Park – “the best of city living in the heart of Portland’s desirable East End” – is that much closer to fulfillment.

There are only 16 condominiums, in a variety of sizes and configurations, remaining, said Erin Cooperrider, Principal of development company NewHeight Group. Among them is this premium, three-bedroom-plus-den, 2.5-bath, 2,350-square-foot home on the fourth level of the six-story building.

Two private decks expand living space, as does the simple fact of single-level living, with no staircases to take up room.

“Thanks to the size, and the number of bedrooms, Unit 404 is well-suited to multigenerational living and to welcoming guests,” Cooperrider said.

Verdante sits at the highest point on Franklin Street, and from this unit there are wonderful, elevated views in three directions. The peninsula condo not only overlooks the lush green of Lincoln Park; it also looks southwest to City Hall and to sunsets and the White Mountains; north to Munjoy Hill and the Eastern Cemetery, and east to the Casco Bay Lines ferry terminal, with water glimpses.

The condo’s interior, with huge windows and lofty 10-foot ceilings, will be just as appealing. The open kitchen will feature quartz or granite surfaces, and two islands. The primary bedroom will have a walk-in closet and an en suite bath with ceramic-tile surround glass shower enclosure and Euro-style double vanity.

A fireplace, and bathroom radiant heat are among custom options. A full enclosed parking space is included, and another may be purchased.

A fitness room with weights and cardio machines, and a rentable suite to accommodate guests, enhance the Verdante lifestyle. And there’s a shared deck, in addition to this unit’s two private decks.

“It’s truly a home in the sky,” Cooperrider commented.

Note that Verdante at Lincoln Park is the third boutique condominium project by NewHeight Group, following

the very successful 118 on Munjoy Hill and Luminato.

Unit No. 404 at Verdante is offered at $1.5 million. For more information, please visit

verdantecondos.com; and call 207-536-0821 to meet with the development team in person.

