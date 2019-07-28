Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is expected to be out six to eight because of a torn ligament in his left ankle, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Green was injured Saturday at the Bengals’ first preseason practice, which was held in Datyon, Ohio, as part of the NFL’s 100th anniversary celebration. Dayton hosted the NFL’s first game in 1920.

In the ESPN report, Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd suggested that the condition of the field may have led to the injury.

“The turf was terrible. I couldn’t run any routes out there. I’m falling all over the ground. It was bad. It was rocks, pebbles out there. Man, it was somewhere we shouldn’t have been. I’m not trying to say any excuses, but it is what it is,” Boyd said.

RAIDERS: Wide receiver Antonio Brown was taken off the nonfootball injury list and took part in a walkthrough Sunday morning.

Brown, a perennial Pro Bowler acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers, had been out because of an apparent foot injury, although the Raiders never said officially what his injury was. Brown walked gingerly off the field Saturday, but looked much better a day later while running routes and catching passes before practice as a throng of fans cheered.

CHIEFS: Tyreek Hill was contrite but repentant in his first comments since he was banished from the team following an audio recording in which his then-fiancee accused him of hurting their son.

The star wide receiver declined to discuss the specifics of his case, which wound to a conclusion late last week when the NFL declined to punish him for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. But he did apologize for the precarious situation he left the Chiefs in this past offseason.

“I’ve learned to just appreciate those around me,” Hill said after the Chiefs’ second workout of training camp at Missouri Western. “I feel like I take that for granted sometimes, being a professional athlete. I tend to not stay humble, you know what I’m saying? I still love my kids and I still love my family, but I feel like sometimes I take all of those things for granted.”

WASHINGTON: The team denied a report that seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams has said he will no longer play for Washington.

Williams has not reported to training camp. He was reportedly upset about how the team has handled his health, including the removal of a growth on his head earlier this year.

RAVENS: Backup quarterback Robert Griffin III will be sidelined for “at least a few weeks” after fracturing his right thumb during the team’s third practice of training camp.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »